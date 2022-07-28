Mirova US LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

888 BOYLSTON STREET BOSTON, MA 02199

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $4.64Bil. The top holdings were TMO(8.40%), MA(8.19%), and MSFT(8.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mirova US LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Mirova US LLC bought 101,244 shares of NAS:MELI for a total holding of 184,092. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $876.78.

On 07/28/2022, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $793.17 per share and a market cap of $39.86Bil. The stock has returned -51.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 215.56, a price-book ratio of 25.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 53.07 and a price-sales ratio of 4.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 81,929 shares in NAS:SIVB, giving the stock a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $472.45 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, SVB Financial Group traded for a price of $387.19 per share and a market cap of $22.73Bil. The stock has returned -31.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SVB Financial Group has a price-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Mirova US LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 89,949 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $260.33.

On 07/28/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $288.265 per share and a market cap of $208.48Bil. The stock has returned -1.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-book ratio of 4.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.36 and a price-sales ratio of 6.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Mirova US LLC bought 42,260 shares of NYSE:TMO for a total holding of 717,636. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $551.06.

On 07/28/2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $599.26 per share and a market cap of $233.29Bil. The stock has returned 13.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-book ratio of 5.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.98 and a price-sales ratio of 5.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Mirova US LLC bought 86,432 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 1,475,451. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/28/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $276.23 per share and a market cap of $2,046.63Bil. The stock has returned -3.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-book ratio of 12.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.32 and a price-sales ratio of 10.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

