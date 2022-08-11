Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) ("Forge" or the "Company"), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company's financial and business results.

What: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Call

When: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-In: To access the conference call via telephone please dial 1 (888) 440-4165 or 1 (646) 960-0858 for callers outside the United States and enter the conference ID 5410143.

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible at https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F108223910 or from the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.forgeglobal.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx.

For more information visit ir.forgeglobal.com.

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. By combining world-class trading technology and operating expertise, Forge Markets enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. Forge Company Solutions, Forge Data and Forge Trust along with Forge Markets help provide additional transparency, access and solutions that companies as well as institutional and accredited investors need to confidently navigate and efficiently transact in the private markets. Securities-related services are offered through Forge Securities LLC (“Forge Securities”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Forge. Forge Securities is a registered Broker Dealer and Member of FINRA/SIPC, an alternative trading system.

