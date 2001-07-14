Redwood Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:RWT, Financial) ("Redwood" or the "Company"), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $125 million of common stock. This stock repurchase program, which replaces the $100 million common stock repurchase program approved by the Board of Directors in 2018, has no time limit and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time. The Board of Directors also continued its previous authorization for the repurchase of outstanding corporate debt securities.

“Today’s announcement follows active use of our previous share repurchase program in the second quarter of 2022 when we repurchased $33 million of Redwood’s common shares at levels that were accretive to book value,” said Christopher Abate, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood. “This new program will provide us increased capacity to continue to opportunistically repurchase shares of our common stock. We remain committed to a balanced and prudent approach to capital allocation to generate strong returns for our shareholders and will evaluate share repurchases in conjunction with other opportunities such as organic and third-party investments, M&A and other forms of accretive capital deployment.”

The timing and amount of common stock repurchases made pursuant to the Redwood common stock repurchase program are at the Company’s discretion and subject to various factors, including the Company's capital position, liquidity, financial performance and alternative uses of capital, stock trading price, regulatory requirements and general market conditions. This repurchase authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares or securities. Repurchases of shares or securities under the program may be effected through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, including repurchase plans that satisfy the conditions of Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

About Redwood

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is a specialty finance company focused on several distinct areas of housing credit. Our operating platforms occupy a unique position in the housing finance value chain, providing liquidity to growing segments of the U.S. housing market not well served by government programs. We deliver customized housing credit investments to a diverse mix of investors, through our best-in-class securitization platforms; whole-loan distribution activities; and our publicly traded shares. Our aggregation, origination and investment activities have evolved to incorporate a diverse mix of residential, business purpose and multifamily assets. Our goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, capital appreciation, and a commitment to technological innovation that facilitates risk-minded scale. We operate our business in three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking and Investment Portfolio. Additionally, through RWT Horizons™, our venture investing initiative, we invest in early-stage companies strategically aligned with our business across the lending, real estate, and financial technology sectors to drive innovations across our residential and business-purpose lending platforms. Since going public in 1994, we have managed our business through several cycles, built a track record of innovation, and established a best-in-class reputation for service and a common-sense approach to credit investing. Redwood Trust is internally managed and structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for tax purposes. For more information about Redwood, please visit our website at www.redwoodtrust.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to Redwood’s authorization to repurchase up to $125 million of common stock. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ from our beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," "seek," "plan" and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the caption "Risk Factors." Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005883/en/