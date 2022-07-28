Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 229 stocks valued at a total of $293.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(13.73%), GOOG(3.80%), and EPD(3.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 51,840-share investment in NYSE:SXT. Previously, the stock had a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.92 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Sensient Technologies Corp traded for a price of $86.41 per share and a market cap of $3.63Bil. The stock has returned 2.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sensient Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-book ratio of 3.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 12,505 shares in NYSE:LIN, giving the stock a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $312.49 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $296.93 per share and a market cap of $149.27Bil. The stock has returned 1.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-book ratio of 3.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.91 and a price-sales ratio of 4.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. bought 11,965 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 147,211. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 07/28/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $293.9 per share and a market cap of $648.84Bil. The stock has returned 5.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 40,173-share investment in NYSE:SWX. Previously, the stock had a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.09 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc traded for a price of $87.77 per share and a market cap of $5.87Bil. The stock has returned 28.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 32.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 10,846 shares in NYSE:LHX, giving the stock a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $241.5 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, L3Harris Technologies Inc traded for a price of $231.79 per share and a market cap of $44.71Bil. The stock has returned 3.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, L3Harris Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-book ratio of 2.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

