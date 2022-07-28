Harfst & Associates, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

389 E. Main Street Ashland, OR 97520

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 108 stocks valued at a total of $352.00Mil. The top holdings were RJF(28.23%), IVV(12.01%), and VRIG(9.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Harfst & Associates, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Harfst & Associates, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:RJF by 30,812 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.18.

On 07/28/2022, Raymond James Financial Inc traded for a price of $95.38 per share and a market cap of $20.66Bil. The stock has returned 11.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raymond James Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-book ratio of 2.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Harfst & Associates, Inc. bought 18,804 shares of NAS:VRIG for a total holding of 1,288,128. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.74.

On 07/28/2022, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol traded for a price of $24.67 per share and a market cap of $634.02Mil. The stock has returned -0.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Harfst & Associates, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:CAT by 2,280 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $210.93.

On 07/28/2022, Caterpillar Inc traded for a price of $187.84 per share and a market cap of $100.19Bil. The stock has returned -9.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caterpillar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-book ratio of 5.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Harfst & Associates, Inc. bought 1,339 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 66,251. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 07/28/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $309.81 per share and a market cap of $171.67Bil. The stock has returned -14.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a price-book ratio of 5.98.

During the quarter, Harfst & Associates, Inc. bought 937 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 111,602. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $408.21 per share and a market cap of $301.30Bil. The stock has returned -6.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a price-book ratio of 3.56.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

