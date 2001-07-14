Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) (the “Company” or “Second Sight”), a leading developer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, today announced results of its annual meeting held on July 27, 2022, where the quorum was present. The formal results of the vote are included in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At the annual meeting, the shareholders voted on seven proposals: (1) approving the merger agreement with Nano Precision Medical, Inc. (“NPM”) and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the merger, the issuance of new shares, and change of control resulting from the merger, (2) approving a reverse stock split in a range, as determined by the Company’s Board of Directors, of 1:2 to 1:10, (3) changing the Company’s name to Vivani Medical, Inc., (4) electing six members of the Board of Directors, (5) approving the 2022 Omnibus Plan, (6) ratifying the appointment of BPM, LLP as Second Sight’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2022, (7) considering and voting upon an adjournment of the Second Sight annual meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes in favor of the foregoing proposals. The Board of Directors of the Company unanimously approved each of the Proposals and recommended that the shareholders approve each of the Proposals up for vote at the meeting. The results are:

Proposal 1: the shareholders approved the Merger Agreement and thereby approved the transactions contemplated thereby, including the merger, the issuance of the merger shares, and the change of control resulting from the merger, as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained Broker Non-Votes 20,025,356 420,406 157,720 7,018,166

Proposal 2: the shareholders approved an amendment to the Second Sight Restated Articles of Incorporation, as amended, to effect a reverse stock split of Second Sight’s common stock, within a range, as determined by Second Sight’s board of directors, of one new share for every 2 to 10 (or any number in between) shares outstanding, as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained Broker Non-Votes 25,461,881 1,946,693 213,074 N/A

Proposal 3: the shareholders approved an amendment to the Second Sight Restated Articles of Incorporation, as amended, to effect the change of name of Second Sight to “Vivani Medical, Inc.”, as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained Broker Non-Votes 26,729,124 589,489 303,035 N/A

Proposal 4: The shareholders elected each of the six director nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company to serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors have been duly elected and qualified, as follows:

Name Votes For Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes Gregg Williams 18,908,597 1,694,885 7,018,166 Aaron Mendelsohn 19,915,717 687,765 7,018,166 Jonathan Will McGuire 19,916,497 686,985 7,018,166 Matthew Pfeffer 19,937,903 665,579 7,018,166 Dean Baker 18,832,943 1,770,539 7,018,166 Alexandra Larson 19,002,513 1,600,969 7,018,166

Proposal 5: the shareholders approved the Second Sight 2022 Omnibus Plan, as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained Broker Non-Votes 18,899,357 1,131,344 572,780 7,018,166

Proposal 6: The shareholders, on an advisory basis, ratified the appointment of BPM, LLP. as Second Sight’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022, as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained Broker Non-Votes 27,173,462 293,238 154,948 N/A

Scott Dunbar, acting Chief Executive Officer stated, “These are exciting times for Second Sight as we welcome the Nano Precision Medical team. For those who don’t know, Nano Precision Medical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical business which develops miniaturized subdermal implants utilizing its proprietary NanoPortal™ technology to enable long-term, near constant-rate delivery of a broad range of medicines to treat chronic diseases. These new drug implants are designed to address medication non-adherence, a major contributor to poor clinical outcomes in patients. NPM is planning to initiate a First-In-Human study with its lead asset, NPM-119, an exenatide implant for the long-term treatment of patients with Type II diabetes by the end of this year.”

“For Second Sight, our early feasibility trial of Orion continues, now in its fourth year. While a few participants discontinued the study due to medical reasons unrelated to Orion, we are seeing encouraging results in the remaining study subjects. When we complete the merger, which we anticipate will be in the latter part of August or as soon as practicable thereafter, we look forward to working with the new leadership team and remain committed to identifying and executing strategies to bring the Orion opportunity to the many potential patients who could benefit from this innovative technology,” concluded Mr. Dunbar.

About Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYES) develops implantable visual prostheses that are intended to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. A recognized global leader in neuromodulation devices for blindness, the Company is committed to developing new technologies to treat the broadest population of sight-impaired individuals. The Company’s headquarters are in Los Angeles, California. More information is available at secondsight.com.

About Nano Precision Medical Products, Inc.

Nano Precision Medical, Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing drug implants by leveraging the company’s proprietary NanoPortal drug implant technology. These drug implants, designed to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles, will address drug non-adherence which is one of the top reasons for sub-optimal clinical benefit associated with oral and injectable products that treat chronic disease. The company’s lead product, NPM-119, is a GLP-1 receptor agonist under development to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. The company’s headquarters are in Emeryville, California. More information is available at www.nanoprecisionmedical.com.

