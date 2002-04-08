ALHAMBRA, CA, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation ( EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets, will announce its fiscal 2022 third-quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2022, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, after the market close. A conference call to discuss these results will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.



Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. President & Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Rittichier and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Minichiello will provide an overview of the results, discuss current business conditions, and conduct a question and answer session. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 888-221-3881. For international callers, please dial +1 313-209-6544. The conference passcode number is 165956. The call will be webcast live via the Company's investor website at https://investor.emcore.com. Please go to the site beforehand to register and download any necessary software. The webcast will be available on the Company's website for replay beginning Tuesday, August 9, 2022, following the conclusion of the call.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband communications, optical sensing, and specialty chips for data centers and telecom. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its facilities in Alhambra, CA, Budd Lake, NJ, and Concord, CA. Our Alhambra and Budd Lake facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facilities in Budd Lake and Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

