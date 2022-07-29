Schwab Charitable Fund recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $577.00Mil. The top holdings were NVDA(84.97%), BABA(5.12%), and PDCE(3.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Schwab Charitable Fund’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 289,800 shares in NAS:PDCE, giving the stock a 3.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.47 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, PDC Energy Inc traded for a price of $65.125 per share and a market cap of $6.31Bil. The stock has returned 62.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PDC Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Schwab Charitable Fund bought 65,703 shares of NYSE:RBLX for a total holding of 165,939. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.79.

On 07/29/2022, Roblox Corp traded for a price of $43.176 per share and a market cap of $25.50Bil. The stock has returned -45.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roblox Corp has a price-book ratio of 46.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -56.23 and a price-sales ratio of 12.30.

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 31,941 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.24.

On 07/29/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $92.43 per share and a market cap of $266.27Bil. The stock has returned -48.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 11,163-share investment in ARCA:IWV. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $236.7 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Russell 3000 ETF traded for a price of $235.95 per share and a market cap of $10.73Bil. The stock has returned -8.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a price-book ratio of 3.22.

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 39,191 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $61.39 per share and a market cap of $87.89Bil. The stock has returned -15.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

