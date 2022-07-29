TPG Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $149.00Mil. The top holdings were SPTS(10.51%), IGIB(9.79%), and SPSB(9.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TPG Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

TPG Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SDY by 69,892 shares. The trade had a 5.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.31.

On 07/29/2022, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $125.55 per share and a market cap of $21.93Bil. The stock has returned 4.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

During the quarter, TPG Financial Advisors, LLC bought 137,514 shares of ARCA:SPSB for a total holding of 477,388. The trade had a 2.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.81.

On 07/29/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.975 per share and a market cap of $7.56Bil. The stock has returned -3.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, TPG Financial Advisors, LLC bought 33,554 shares of NAS:VCIT for a total holding of 88,443. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.31.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.57 per share and a market cap of $42.56Bil. The stock has returned -11.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, TPG Financial Advisors, LLC bought 43,649 shares of NAS:SLQD for a total holding of 60,680. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 07/29/2022, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E traded for a price of $49.02 per share and a market cap of $2.98Bil. The stock has returned -4.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, TPG Financial Advisors, LLC bought 9,912 shares of NAS:IGIB for a total holding of 286,168. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.93.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $52.7 per share and a market cap of $9.88Bil. The stock has returned -11.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

