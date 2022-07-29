Beck Bode, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

858 Washington St Ste 100 Dedham, MA 02026

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 159 stocks valued at a total of $459.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.14%), AAPL(3.42%), and VST(3.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Beck Bode, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 183,978-share investment in NYSE:CMS. Previously, the stock had a 2.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.07 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, CMS Energy Corp traded for a price of $68.78 per share and a market cap of $19.88Bil. The stock has returned 12.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CMS Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-book ratio of 2.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 147,082-share investment in NYSE:D. Previously, the stock had a 2.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.62 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Dominion Energy Inc traded for a price of $81.74 per share and a market cap of $66.18Bil. The stock has returned 11.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.43 and a price-sales ratio of 4.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 265,642-share investment in NYSE:HE. Previously, the stock had a 2.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.06 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc traded for a price of $42.36 per share and a market cap of $4.63Bil. The stock has returned -0.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 251,209 shares in NYSE:WTRG, giving the stock a 2.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.52 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Essential Utilities Inc traded for a price of $51.27 per share and a market cap of $13.41Bil. The stock has returned 5.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Essential Utilities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.66 and a price-sales ratio of 6.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 231,499 shares in NYSE:POR, giving the stock a 2.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.85 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Portland General Electric Co traded for a price of $51.89 per share and a market cap of $4.59Bil. The stock has returned 8.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Portland General Electric Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

