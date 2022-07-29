MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 78 stocks valued at a total of $1.36Bil. The top holdings were IP(17.29%), FDX(16.89%), and VST(12.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 824,626-share investment in NYSE:LMT. Previously, the stock had a 22.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $439.13 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $407.06 per share and a market cap of $107.67Bil. The stock has returned 11.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-book ratio of 9.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 1,010,551 shares in NYSE:FDX, giving the stock a 16.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $213.68 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $227.57 per share and a market cap of $58.86Bil. The stock has returned -18.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 1,697,190-share investment in NYSE:JPM. Previously, the stock had a 14.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.09 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $115.39 per share and a market cap of $337.20Bil. The stock has returned -21.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC bought 1,362,000 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 1,365,100. The trade had a 8.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.08.

On 07/29/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $95.15 per share and a market cap of $390.31Bil. The stock has returned 65.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 76.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.86 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 110,555 shares. The trade had a 3.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/29/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $408.82 per share and a market cap of $371.61Bil. The stock has returned -6.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

