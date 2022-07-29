PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $97.00Mil. The top holdings were LLY(4.50%), MSFT(4.12%), and IDXX(3.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 481,483-share investment in NAS:ATRS. Previously, the stock had a 1.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.19 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Antares Pharma Inc traded for a price of $5.59 per share and a market cap of $955.07Mil. The stock has returned 37.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Antares Pharma Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-book ratio of 5.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 42,000-share investment in NAS:LMAT. Previously, the stock had a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.76 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, LeMaitre Vascular Inc traded for a price of $49.965 per share and a market cap of $1.08Bil. The stock has returned -8.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-book ratio of 4.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.26 and a price-sales ratio of 6.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 112,500 shares of NAS:MGNI for a total holding of 136,025. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.76.

On 07/29/2022, Magnite Inc traded for a price of $7.56 per share and a market cap of $927.68Mil. The stock has returned -75.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Magnite Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 658,187 shares of NAS:FBIO for a total holding of 760,992. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.99.

On 07/29/2022, Fortress Biotech Inc traded for a price of $0.8703 per share and a market cap of $93.39Mil. The stock has returned -72.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortress Biotech Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.42 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 4,285-share investment in NYSE:IFF. Previously, the stock had a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.05 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc traded for a price of $124.29 per share and a market cap of $31.75Bil. The stock has returned -14.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.13, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

