Raine Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $1.67Bil. The top holdings were OLO(51.38%), DKNG(26.12%), and BODY(10.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Raine Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Raine Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ADI by 100,000 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.14.

On 07/29/2022, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $171.69 per share and a market cap of $88.80Bil. The stock has returned 4.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.44 and a price-sales ratio of 8.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Raine Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MRVL by 150,000 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.14.

On 07/29/2022, Marvell Technology Inc traded for a price of $55.325 per share and a market cap of $46.64Bil. The stock has returned -8.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marvell Technology Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.98 and a price-sales ratio of 9.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Raine Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QRVO by 80,000 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.49.

On 07/29/2022, Qorvo Inc traded for a price of $103.9492 per share and a market cap of $10.76Bil. The stock has returned -46.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qorvo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Raine Capital LLC bought 230,000 shares of NAS:FYBR for a total holding of 1,100,000. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.57.

On 07/29/2022, Frontier Communications Parent Inc traded for a price of $26.2 per share and a market cap of $6.36Bil. The stock has returned -10.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Frontier Communications Parent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

Raine Capital LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BODY by 3,382,800 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.04.

On 07/29/2022, The Beachbody Co Inc traded for a price of $1.235 per share and a market cap of $386.93Mil. The stock has returned -86.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Beachbody Co Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.17 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

