Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1270 stocks valued at a total of $3.84Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.71%), MSFT(3.22%), and KO(1.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. bought 220,441 shares of NYSE:KO for a total holding of 933,150. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.37.

On 07/29/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $64.02 per share and a market cap of $275.39Bil. The stock has returned 15.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-book ratio of 11.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.68 and a price-sales ratio of 6.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. bought 240,647 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 750,580. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.59.

On 07/29/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $46.095 per share and a market cap of $195.05Bil. The stock has returned -13.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. bought 121,841 shares of NYSE:CVS for a total holding of 391,394. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.65.

On 07/29/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $95.255 per share and a market cap of $125.24Bil. The stock has returned 17.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.02 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:ADI by 75,687 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $157.55.

On 07/29/2022, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $171.69 per share and a market cap of $88.80Bil. The stock has returned 4.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.44 and a price-sales ratio of 8.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. bought 364,182 shares of NAS:CSX for a total holding of 619,724. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.67.

On 07/29/2022, CSX Corp traded for a price of $32.185 per share and a market cap of $69.13Bil. The stock has returned 1.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CSX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-book ratio of 5.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.63 and a price-sales ratio of 5.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

