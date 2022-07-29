Meridian Financial Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

39 S. 4TH STREET WARRENTON, VA 20186

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $147.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(11.87%), JPST(8.94%), and DGRO(7.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 47,451 shares in ARCA:VOO, giving the stock a 11.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $375.84 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $377.52 per share and a market cap of $269.95Bil. The stock has returned -5.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a price-book ratio of 3.90.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DLN by 50,442 shares. The trade had a 4.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.64.

On 07/29/2022, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund traded for a price of $62.125 per share and a market cap of $3.52Bil. The stock has returned 3.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a price-book ratio of 3.06.

The guru established a new position worth 26,069 shares in ARCA:IWV, giving the stock a 4.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $236.7 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Russell 3000 ETF traded for a price of $236.993 per share and a market cap of $10.84Bil. The stock has returned -8.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a price-book ratio of 3.25.

During the quarter, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought 119,187 shares of ARCA:DGRO for a total holding of 209,833. The trade had a 4.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.29.

On 07/29/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $50.45 per share and a market cap of $23.49Bil. The stock has returned -0.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a price-book ratio of 2.95.

The guru established a new position worth 44,225 shares in BATS:QUAL, giving the stock a 3.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $121.89 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $121.35 per share and a market cap of $20.06Bil. The stock has returned -10.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a price-book ratio of 5.06.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

