Osmium Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $32.00Mil. The top holdings were LOV(57.26%), TUEM(25.29%), and KIRK(16.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Osmium Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 64,981-share investment in NYSE:AXR. Previously, the stock had a 1.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.25 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Amrep Corp traded for a price of $14.1 per share and a market cap of $73.24Mil. The stock has returned 5.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amrep Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 72,100-share investment in NYSE:EXPR. Previously, the stock had a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.01 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Express, Inc. traded for a price of $1.69 per share and a market cap of $112.29Mil. The stock has returned -64.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Express, Inc. has a price-earnings ratio of 6.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.19 and a price-sales ratio of 0.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 14,800-share investment in NYSE:BSM. Previously, the stock had a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.15 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Black Stone Minerals LP traded for a price of $15.58 per share and a market cap of $3.29Bil. The stock has returned 54.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Black Stone Minerals LP has a price-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.61 and a price-sales ratio of 9.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 145,076-share investment in NAS:OP. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $0.58 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, OceanPal Inc traded for a price of $0.4203 per share and a market cap of $12.81Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, OceanPal Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 0.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The guru sold out of their 71,444-share investment in NAS:TCX. Previously, the stock had a 6.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.94 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Tucows Inc traded for a price of $46.27 per share and a market cap of $491.85Mil. The stock has returned -41.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tucows Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

