Penbrook Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

880 THIRD AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 106 stocks valued at a total of $127.00Mil. The top holdings were NVO(15.08%), MSFT(6.61%), and AMZN(4.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Penbrook Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Penbrook Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,990 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/29/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $280.74 per share and a market cap of $2,105.60Bil. The stock has returned -1.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-book ratio of 12.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.08 and a price-sales ratio of 10.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 179,770 shares in NAS:EGIO, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.62 during the quarter.

On 07/29/2022, Edgio Inc traded for a price of $2.53 per share and a market cap of $558.63Mil. The stock has returned -5.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Edgio Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -36.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Penbrook Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IDN by 184,280 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.02.

On 07/29/2022, Intellicheck Inc traded for a price of $2.4 per share and a market cap of $45.28Mil. The stock has returned -73.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intellicheck Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Penbrook Management LLC bought 2,675 shares of NYSE:IBM for a total holding of 4,385. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.89.

On 07/29/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $130.79 per share and a market cap of $118.61Bil. The stock has returned 1.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-book ratio of 6.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Penbrook Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CYBE by 10,435 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.95.

On 07/29/2022, CyberOptics Corp traded for a price of $40.67 per share and a market cap of $299.36Mil. The stock has returned -10.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CyberOptics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-book ratio of 3.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

