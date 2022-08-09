NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. ( MERC) today announced that Juan Carlos Bueno, President and CEO, will be presenting at the following upcoming conference:



Jefferies 2022 Industrials Conference

August 9 & 10, 2022

Presentation at 8:00 AM EDT, Wednesday, August 10

A copy of the presentation will be posted in the "Investors - News Releases & Presentations" section on the Company's web site on the morning of the event.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products manufacturing company with operations in Germany, the USA, and Canada with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.3 million tonnes of pulp and 550 million board feet of lumber, and 140 thousand cubic meters of CLT. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its web site at https://mercerint.com/ .

