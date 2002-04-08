PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC is investigating potential legal claims against the Board of Directors of CareMax, Inc. ( CMAX) (“CareMax”) relating to the company’s recently announced transaction with Steward Health Care System (“Steward”).



On June 1, 2022, CareMax announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the Medicare value-based care business of Steward. In connection with the proposed transaction, CareMax has reported that it expects to pay $25 million in cash and issue 23.5 million shares of CareMax’s Class A common stock to Steward’s investors who are, as a result, expected to own approximately 41% of CareMax.

The investigation is focused on whether the members of CareMax’s Board of Directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether the company has properly disclosed all potential conflicts of interest to its shareholders.

CareMax shareholders who wish to protect their investment are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/caremax-inc/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation, and has helped recover in excess of $100 million on behalf of victimized investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

