PROS+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that company management will participate in the following investment conferences in August 2022.

KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum | Vail, CO

Andres Reiner, President and CEO, and Belinda Overdeput, Director, Investor Relations

Monday, August 8, 2022|Fireside Chat at 1:00 - 1:25 PM EDT

Oppenheimer Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference | Virtual Format

Stefan Schulz, CFO, and Belinda Overdeput, Director, Investor Relations

Wednesday, August 10, 2022|Fireside Chat at 2:05-2:45PM EDT

A live webcast and archive of these conference events will be available on the Investor Relations page of our web site at http%3A%2F%2Fpros.com.

About PROS

PROS+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS+Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

