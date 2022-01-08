XML Financial, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE PRESERVE PARKWAY ROCKVILLE, MD 20852

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 230 stocks valued at a total of $440.00Mil. The top holdings were IWR(4.29%), DGRO(4.06%), and SCHV(3.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were XML Financial, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, XML Financial, LLC bought 133,391 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 259,058. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.89.

On 08/01/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $65.35 per share and a market cap of $14.95Bil. The stock has returned -13.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a price-book ratio of 6.81.

During the quarter, XML Financial, LLC bought 60,749 shares of ARCA:SCHV for a total holding of 262,284. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.75.

On 08/01/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $66.08 per share and a market cap of $9.70Bil. The stock has returned -2.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

XML Financial, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLP by 50,431 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.05.

On 08/01/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $74.93 per share and a market cap of $15.49Bil. The stock has returned 7.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a price-book ratio of 5.31.

The guru established a new position worth 128,447 shares in ARCA:TPYP, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.19 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF traded for a price of $25.99 per share and a market cap of $571.81Mil. The stock has returned 25.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.95.

During the quarter, XML Financial, LLC bought 26,643 shares of ARCA:TIP for a total holding of 81,727. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.7.

On 08/01/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $117.0099 per share and a market cap of $30.76Bil. The stock has returned -3.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

