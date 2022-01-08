Crumly & Associates Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

214 SOUTH GRAND AVE WEST SPRINGFIELD, IL 62704

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 106 stocks valued at a total of $241.00Mil. The top holdings were DSTL(8.05%), EMLP(5.85%), and FTGC(5.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Crumly & Associates Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IOO by 115,801 shares. The trade had a 3.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.92.

On 08/01/2022, iShares Global 100 ETF traded for a price of $69.02 per share and a market cap of $3.64Bil. The stock has returned -3.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a price-book ratio of 2.93.

During the quarter, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought 114,569 shares of ARCA:FXZ for a total holding of 143,762. The trade had a 3.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.3.

On 08/01/2022, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $61.02 per share and a market cap of $1.56Bil. The stock has returned 7.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a price-book ratio of 1.97.

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:FXO by 153,696 shares. The trade had a 2.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.95.

On 08/01/2022, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $40.94 per share and a market cap of $1.17Bil. The stock has returned -2.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a price-book ratio of 1.18.

During the quarter, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought 109,410 shares of ARCA:IHI for a total holding of 126,849. The trade had a 2.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.61.

On 08/01/2022, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF traded for a price of $53.4 per share and a market cap of $6.82Bil. The stock has returned -14.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a price-book ratio of 4.18.

During the quarter, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought 93,217 shares of ARCA:FCOM for a total holding of 106,929. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.36.

On 08/01/2022, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF traded for a price of $36.445 per share and a market cap of $556.80Mil. The stock has returned -33.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a price-book ratio of 2.35.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.