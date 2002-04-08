CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scientists at Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ABOS) have developed a synthetic model to potentially standardize the study of soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs), toxic proteins that accumulate early in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). This methodology will be presented in a poster at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), held in-person in San Diego and virtually between July 31 and Aug. 4, 2022.



Studies suggest toxic soluble AβOs contribute to AD-associated memory and cognitive problems. However, soluble AβOs have been challenging to model in the laboratory as their structures in the brain are difficult to characterize due to their low concentration and instability, and because they appear in various forms. To adequately study soluble AβOs, standardized analytical tools are required.

Utilizing Aβ-derived diffusible ligands (ADDLs) as a synthetic AβO model may aid in standardization of AβO assays. For example, using ADDL assays to better understand the specificity and selectivity of Aβ-targeting antibodies may support therapeutic development. Other expected uses for ADDLs are as a quantitative standard in assays aimed at measuring soluble AβOs or AβO auto-antibodies in patient biofluids.

“These research efforts towards developing a reliable model of AβOs will contribute to the greater body of knowledge around oligomers and Alzheimer’s disease,” said Eric Siemers, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Acumen Pharmaceuticals. “AβOs have been a lesser studied target in Alzheimer’s disease. We expect our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of ACU193 to provide proof of mechanism data that we believe will shed additional light on the role of oligomers in Alzheimer’s disease.”

The poster, “Preparation and qualification of soluble amyloid beta oligomers for use in bioanalytic assays supporting Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics” (P4-178), will be presented on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 and is viewable on the AAIC conference website to registrants through Sept. 2, 2022.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen, headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, with clinical operations based in Carmel, IN, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel disease-modifying approach to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are primary triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs in INTERCEPT-AD, a Phase 1 clinical trial involving early Alzheimer’s disease patients. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

