In the third unlimited hydroplane race of the season, Miss HomeStreet and championship driver, Jimmy Shane, won the HAPO Columbia Cup today in Tri-Cities, Washington. Over the weekend, Shane had a perfect run, winning all four of the preliminary heats on the 2.5-mile river course. Shane also set a new course qualifying record, driving Miss HomeStreet to an average speed of 164.039 mph. This is the fastest mark on the river since 2010, beating the previous average speed of 163.579 mph set by Dave Villwock. Shane entered the Tri-Cities event as the winner of the 2022 H1 Unlimited Racing Series, held in early July in Madison, Indiana. The Miss HomeStreet team continues to lead the sport in the National High Point standings.

"Winning the Columbia Cup in front of the world's greatest fans is an amazing feeling," said Miss HomeStreet driver, Jimmy Shane. "Next stop will be Seattle this coming weekend, where we’ll be a part of the iconic Seafair Festival, racing to win the HomeStreet Bank Cup."

"Hats off to Jimmy Shane and the entire racing team – they did a phenomenal job," said HomeStreet Bank CEO and President, Mark K. Mason. "Nothing says the Pacific Northwest quite like hydroplane racing and we look forward to welcoming all the fans to Lake Washington. As the official bank sponsor of Seafair, we’re proud to be a part of such a long-standing community tradition."

