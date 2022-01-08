RMB Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

115 S. LASALLE ST. CHICAGO, IL 60603

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 420 stocks valued at a total of $2.69Bil. The top holdings were SCHD(2.78%), MSFT(2.34%), and DHR(2.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RMB Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 414,357-share investment in NYSE:INFO. Previously, the stock had a 1.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.3 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, IHS Markit Ltd traded for a price of $108.61 per share and a market cap of $43.34Bil. The stock has returned 21.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IHS Markit Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.36.

During the quarter, RMB Capital Management, LLC bought 120,543 shares of NYSE:SPGI for a total holding of 122,441. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.24.

On 08/01/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $373.84 per share and a market cap of $127.60Bil. The stock has returned -11.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.12 and a price-sales ratio of 10.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, RMB Capital Management, LLC bought 616,975 shares of ARCA:EEM for a total holding of 697,873. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.19.

On 08/01/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $39.56 per share and a market cap of $25.86Bil. The stock has returned -21.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

RMB Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CERN by 174,213 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.54.

On 08/01/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, RMB Capital Management, LLC bought 70,220 shares of NYSE:FRC for a total holding of 250,639. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.67.

On 08/01/2022, First Republic Bank traded for a price of $161.93 per share and a market cap of $29.13Bil. The stock has returned -16.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Republic Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-book ratio of 2.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66 and a price-sales ratio of 5.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.