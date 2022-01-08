STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 96 stocks valued at a total of $182.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.89%), AAPL(6.28%), and JPM(3.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:C by 125,644 shares. The trade had a 3.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.89.

On 08/01/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $51.65 per share and a market cap of $100.07Bil. The stock has returned -20.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-book ratio of 0.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 56,475 shares in NYSE:WEC, giving the stock a 2.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.39 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, WEC Energy Group Inc traded for a price of $103.55 per share and a market cap of $32.69Bil. The stock has returned 13.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WEC Energy Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-book ratio of 2.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 41,225 shares in NYSE:RSG, giving the stock a 2.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.06 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Republic Services Inc traded for a price of $138.2 per share and a market cap of $43.72Bil. The stock has returned 18.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Republic Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-book ratio of 4.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC bought 37,150 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 38,787. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $147.84.

On 08/01/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $113.43 per share and a market cap of $333.39Bil. The stock has returned -22.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ALL by 41,675 shares. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.51.

On 08/01/2022, Allstate Corp traded for a price of $115.525 per share and a market cap of $31.77Bil. The stock has returned -8.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Allstate Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

