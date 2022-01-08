HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 256 stocks valued at a total of $2.13Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.42%), MSFT(4.03%), and PANW(2.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP bought 49,527 shares of NYSE:NEE for a total holding of 92,201. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.1.

On 08/01/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $84.7458 per share and a market cap of $166.54Bil. The stock has returned 10.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 64.69, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.95 and a price-sales ratio of 9.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP bought 7,142 shares of NYSE:NOW for a total holding of 8,830. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $559.75.

On 08/01/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $450.73 per share and a market cap of $91.52Bil. The stock has returned -22.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 497.87, a price-book ratio of 21.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 128.80 and a price-sales ratio of 13.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP bought 5,651 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 15,996. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $524.27.

On 08/01/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $546.495 per share and a market cap of $242.19Bil. The stock has returned 28.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-book ratio of 12.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP bought 27,916 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 78,253. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.33.

On 08/01/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $87.87 per share and a market cap of $102.01Bil. The stock has returned -68.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-book ratio of 4.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.19 and a price-sales ratio of 4.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP bought 57,199 shares of NYSE:SHEL for a total holding of 109,272. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.74.

On 08/01/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $52.285 per share and a market cap of $191.44Bil. The stock has returned 32.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

