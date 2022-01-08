Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1250 PITTSFORD VICTOR ROAD PITTSFORD, NY 14534

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 109 stocks valued at a total of $370.00Mil. The top holdings were VFVA(9.64%), RPV(8.76%), and MTUM(7.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWV by 23,320 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $258.18.

On 08/01/2022, iShares Russell 3000 ETF traded for a price of $236.8902 per share and a market cap of $10.88Bil. The stock has returned -7.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a price-book ratio of 3.22.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 124,096 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.19.

On 08/01/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.295 per share and a market cap of $9.65Bil. The stock has returned -3.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:NYF by 80,104 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.04.

On 08/01/2022, iShares New York Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $53.73 per share and a market cap of $529.39Mil. The stock has returned -6.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. bought 71,105 shares of BATS:EMGF for a total holding of 366,722. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.94.

On 08/01/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF traded for a price of $42.78 per share and a market cap of $839.76Mil. The stock has returned -15.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a price-book ratio of 1.09.

During the quarter, Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. bought 49,678 shares of ARCA:SPLV for a total holding of 413,786. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.79.

On 08/01/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $64.31 per share and a market cap of $10.90Bil. The stock has returned 4.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a price-book ratio of 3.00.

