Western Pacific Wealth Management, LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 205 stocks valued at a total of $103.00Mil. The top holdings were NKE(60.67%), AAPL(7.63%), and VIG(3.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Western Pacific Wealth Management, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Western Pacific Wealth Management, LP bought 16,135 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 25,942. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.75.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $152.81 per share and a market cap of $63.70Bil. The stock has returned -2.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a price-book ratio of 3.98.

During the quarter, Western Pacific Wealth Management, LP bought 23,252 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 32,516. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.97.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $105.95 per share and a market cap of $46.44Bil. The stock has returned 3.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a price-book ratio of 2.36.

Western Pacific Wealth Management, LP reduced their investment in NAS:VXUS by 8,650 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.8.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $53.1764 per share and a market cap of $48.12Bil. The stock has returned -15.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

During the quarter, Western Pacific Wealth Management, LP bought 2,300 shares of ARCA:SUSA for a total holding of 2,540. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.64.

On 08/01/2022, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $88.17 per share and a market cap of $3.51Bil. The stock has returned -8.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a price-book ratio of 4.09.

Western Pacific Wealth Management, LP reduced their investment in BATS:VFVA by 2,285 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.44.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $99.14 per share and a market cap of $739.08Mil. The stock has returned 3.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

