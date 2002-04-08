HOLLISTER, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) ( TKNO), a leading provider of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, following the close of market.



Teknova will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. Participants can access the live webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Teknova website and at this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s88ivr8z. To receive a PIN number for dial in, participants can register for the webcast via this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI212f2574e2aa4cf68a5e40a4de877e89. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Teknova

