Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Stoneridge to Present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 1, 2022

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Horvath, chief financial officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference in New York City on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The presentation will begin at 11:50 a.m. ET. Details on how to join the presentation via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation.

Stoneridge_Inc_Logo.jpg

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL32750&sd=2022-08-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stoneridge-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-auto-conference-301597297.html

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL32750&Transmission_Id=202208011700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL32750&DateId=20220801
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles