Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Under normal market conditions, the Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets, which include borrowings for investment purposes, in the common and preferred stocks of Small Companies located in Asia Ex Japan. The Fund seeks to invest in smaller companies capable of sustainable growth based on the fundamental characteristics of those companies, including balance sheet information; number of employees; size and stability of cash flow; management’s depth, adaptability and integrity; product lines; marketing strategies; corporate governance; and financial health.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $350.00Mil. The top holdings were 300763(7.19%), SHRIRAMCIT(5.87%), and 247540(5.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,680,399 shares of BOM:541153 for a total holding of 3,907,519. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of ₹297.36.

On 08/01/2022, Bandhan Bank Ltd traded for a price of ₹276.35 per share and a market cap of ₹5.64Bil. The stock has returned -5.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bandhan Bank Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 69.79, a price-book ratio of 2.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.83 and a price-sales ratio of 3.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 100,000-share investment in TPE:5269. Previously, the stock had a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of NT$1716.78 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Asmedia Technology Inc traded for a price of NT$993 per share and a market cap of NT$2.28Bil. The stock has returned -47.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Asmedia Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-book ratio of 4.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.81 and a price-sales ratio of 11.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 1,894,000 shares in BSP:BPAN4, giving the stock a 1.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of R$10.1 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Banco Pan SA traded for a price of R$6.64 per share and a market cap of R$1.67Bil. The stock has returned -66.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Banco Pan SA has a price-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 83,145-share investment in NSE:LALPATHLAB. Previously, the stock had a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of ₹2923.26 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd traded for a price of ₹2303.6 per share and a market cap of ₹2.43Bil. The stock has returned -34.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 70.38, a price-book ratio of 12.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.54 and a price-sales ratio of 9.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 329,420-share investment in NSE:IRCTC. Previously, the stock had a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of ₹813.5 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corp Ltd traded for a price of ₹637.1 per share and a market cap of ₹6.46Bil. The stock has returned 37.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corp Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 76.79, a price-book ratio of 27.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 54.73 and a price-sales ratio of 27.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

