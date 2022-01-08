MCDONALD CAPITAL INVESTORS INC/CA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4 ORINDA WAY ORINDA, CA 94563

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $1.20Bil. The top holdings were PGR(16.36%), PAYX(12.36%), and BRK.B(9.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MCDONALD CAPITAL INVESTORS INC/CA’s top five trades of the quarter.

MCDONALD CAPITAL INVESTORS INC/CA reduced their investment in NYSE:PGR by 17,367 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $108.15.

On 08/01/2022, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $113.26 per share and a market cap of $66.25Bil. The stock has returned 21.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 80.92, a price-book ratio of 4.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, MCDONALD CAPITAL INVESTORS INC/CA bought 7,405 shares of NYSE:ECL for a total holding of 387,889. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.14.

On 08/01/2022, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $167.05 per share and a market cap of $47.72Bil. The stock has returned -23.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-book ratio of 6.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.13 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, MCDONALD CAPITAL INVESTORS INC/CA bought 6,192 shares of NAS:ANAT for a total holding of 12,852. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.07.

On 08/01/2022, American National Group Inc traded for a price of $190.02 per share and a market cap of $5.11Bil. The stock has returned 25.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American National Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-book ratio of 0.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

MCDONALD CAPITAL INVESTORS INC/CA reduced their investment in NYSE:ELV by 2,575 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $456.86.

On 08/01/2022, Anthem Inc traded for a price of $470.9 per share and a market cap of $113.02Bil. The stock has returned 23.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anthem Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-book ratio of 3.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

MCDONALD CAPITAL INVESTORS INC/CA reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 2,889 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.34.

On 08/01/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $295.86 per share and a market cap of $653.24Bil. The stock has returned 6.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-book ratio of 1.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.