Lindbrook Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

23975 PARK SORRENTO CALABASAS, X1 91302

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2719 stocks valued at a total of $605.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(11.34%), GBDC(9.52%), and VXUS(6.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lindbrook Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Lindbrook Capital, LLC bought 16,183 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 208,280. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/02/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $161.51 per share and a market cap of $2,595.59Bil. The stock has returned 11.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-book ratio of 38.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.06 and a price-sales ratio of 6.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PFF by 57,938 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.52.

On 08/02/2022, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $34.74 per share and a market cap of $16.01Bil. The stock has returned -7.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Lindbrook Capital, LLC bought 7,588 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 23,240. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $283.54.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $251.61 per share and a market cap of $77.03Bil. The stock has returned -14.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a price-book ratio of 6.92.

During the quarter, Lindbrook Capital, LLC bought 8,754 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 361,332. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.27.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $205.77 per share and a market cap of $268.65Bil. The stock has returned -7.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a price-book ratio of 3.23.

During the quarter, Lindbrook Capital, LLC bought 129,782 shares of NYSE:BXMX for a total holding of 576,414. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.03.

On 08/02/2022, Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund traded for a price of $13.61 per share and a market cap of $1.42Bil. The stock has returned -2.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-book ratio of 0.88 and a price-sales ratio of 5.65.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.