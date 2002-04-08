DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix ( CMRX, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that Chimerix management will participate in the Targeted Oncology panel discussion at the 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:20 a.m.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix’s website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company’s most advanced clinical-stage development program, ONC201, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma.

