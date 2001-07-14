Columbia+Care+Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today that its national cannabis shopping and loyalty mobile app, Stash+Cash, is now available on the Apple Store in 14 of its markets, and across its retail brands, including Cannabist, Columbia Care, The Green Solution and Project Cannabis. Stash Cash is an easy-to-use platform for patients and customers to build loyalty rewards, order remotely and discover new products through its integration with Forage, where available.

“Our commitment to creating a seamless and approachable shopping experience for every patient and customer, and generating the data that will help us better serve them, has been the driving force behind our innovation engine since we started Columbia Care. It is this passion that led to Forage, our proprietary cannabis discovery tool, as well as Cannabist, our award-winning retail brand. We have created a meaningful customer experience through the app that serves as a bridge across our retail ecosystem and empowers the user on their cannabis journey – from discovery to purchase to experience,” said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer, Columbia Care. “This loyalty program also helps us to better understand our customers, so that we can more efficiently understand their needs and introduce new products that fit with their preference profile. We’re proud of the entire team that brought this to life and coordinated its launch across 14 markets, 68 dispensaries and six retail brands. Coordinating the broadest industry launch of a loyalty app is yet another testament to the expertise and dedication that the Columbia Care team brings to serving our patients and customers and normalizing cannabis across the country."

The mobile application is the new digital hub for the entire shopping experience. Customers and patients in participating markets can place orders; discover new products through Forage; build a profile; earn and redeem rewards, where permitted, throughout the entire Columbia Care dispensary network; receive deals, discounts and/or other updates from their dispensary; and interact with social platforms.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.columbia.care.

