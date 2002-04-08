PETERBOROUGH, Ontario and ANKARA, Turkey, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. ( RAKR) (the “Company” or “Rainmaker” or “RAKR”) has signed a Joint Development Agreement (“JDA”) with Miranda Water Treatment Systems (“MWTS”) whose primary operations reside in Ankara, Turkey.



“Both firms share a common vision of making safe drinking water available to the world,” stated Bulent Hatay, CEO of MWTS. “Drawing on our firms’ individual strengths and common synergies, we will be able to deliver life-saving solutions more effectively.”

MWTS delivers a complementary suite of products and services to RAKR’s Air-to-Water (“AW”) and Water-to-Water technologies (“WW”), with an installed base spanning 31 countries that are harmonious with RAKR’s footprint. Its state-of-the-art technology focuses on wastewater treatment systems for communities of up to 30,000 people as well as post-treatment systems and alternative techniques to manage septic tank needs for communities, hospitals, hotels, and more.

Over the past year, Rainmaker has restructured to expand the commercial side of its business including large projects in the Caribbean and Central America. This JDA allows for reciprocal distribution rights for all of RAKR and MWTS’ combined technologies and fosters a long-term technological integration strategy between the two companies.

Michael O’Connor, RAKR CEO, stated, "This is just the beginning of what we believe will be a fruitful long-term and strategic relationship. The depth of MWTS’ technical and manufacturing expertise is wide-reaching and will be extraordinarily beneficial to RAKR. Likewise, RAKR’s proprietary technology is ideal to complete our strategy of providing an end-to-end solution for our global customers. We will be announcing specific initiatives in the very near future.”

About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. ( RAKR) is a leader in affordable water solutions through a Water-as-a-Service business model. RAKR is headquartered in Peterborough, Canada. The Company provides economical drinking water at scale wherever it is needed. Rainmaker was recognized as the Best Community Impact Water Solutions Global 2020 by Capital Finance International. For the latest product information and FAQs, please visit www.rainmakerww.com .

About Miranda Water Treatment Systems

MIRANDA systems are designed to meet regionally applicable regulatory water purity standards. The leading product is Miracell™, a fully automated and scalable modularized wastewater treatment systems that are designed for permanent installations, as well as skid-mounted for temporary installations. These systems are highly scalable with a range of capacities from 50 to 30,000 populations with minimal energy requirement for optimal performance: including solar powered operations options. Other solutions offered include Reverse Osmosis, Ceramic Membrane Bioreactors, a varied range of Filtration Solutions and Sludge Dewatering systems. MIRANDA has over 700 installed water and wastewater treatment systems on six continents and in 31 countries. Sales and support efforts are conducted through a network of trained Distributors/Dealers and Resellers strategically located around the globe. For the latest product information and FAQs, please visit www.mirandawater.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Rainmaker’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time. Rainmaker undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.