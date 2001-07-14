This back-to-school season, Nature Valley is launching a first-of-its-kind rewards program on TikTok for families who are making sustainable choices to reduce, reuse and recycle. Starting today, through September 11, families who share their sustainable practices via TikTok using the hashtag #ReTokForNature could receive a promo code infeed, granting them access to shop free and exclusive merch and school supplies on Nature Valley’s new ReTok+Shop.

Nature Valley Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Rewards Shop on TikTok for Sustainable Families with Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker-Boss.(Graphic: Business Wire)

Nature Valley is teaming up with Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker-Boss, parents, professional dancers and television hosts, to turn back-to-school into a sustainable movement for families across the country. From recycling lunch box waste from kids’ lunches to upcycling fashion items, tWitch and Allison regularly implement sustainable practices in their household.

“We love that Nature Valley values sustainability as much as we do. Allison and I are excited to team up with this iconic snack brand to debut The Nature Valley ReTok Shop, rewarding families for reducing, reusing and recycling this back-to-school season,” said tWitch. “We can’t wait to see the unique ways fans implement sustainable choices in their own households, and maybe learn a few new tips and tricks for our own family!”

The Nature Valley ReTok Shop will feature back-to-school must-have items, including backpacks and water bottles from like-minded brands such as L.L.Bean, Posted, Stasher and more, while supplies last, as quantities will be limited. This is the first time a brand has launched a one-for-one sustainability rewards program on TikTok with a curated shop of like-minded, sustainable brands featuring free, distinctive and original items in collaboration with creators.

“We know back to school can be a crazy time of year for families, so we wanted to offer a fun way to reward families for celebrating sustainability,” said Kate Herbert, Senior Brand Experience Manager, Snack Bars at General Mills. “Partnering with TikTok not only enables us to give goods for doing good, but also to crowd-source tons of new ideas for families to protect and preserve nature, something we’re super passionate about at Nature Valley.”

Through September 11, new items created in collaboration with sustainable TikTok creators will be added to the shop in three phases – Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. Fans will have the opportunity to score up to one (1) free item per phase.

In 2021, Nature Valley launched the first-ever store drop-off recyclable bar wrapper for its Crunchy Bars with a commitment to create 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. The initiative is a part of a larger effort from General Mills to create a more recyclable future, reducing the environmental impact of packaging by increasing use of recycled and recyclable materials, innovating to make its materials better while protecting the attributes of its products.

For more information on the #ReTokForNature program and shop, visit shop.naturevalley.com and follow %40officialnaturevalley and %40twitchtok7 on TikTok.

About Nature Valley

Nature Valley believes that nature brings out the best in all of us. That’s why the brand continually strives to connect people to nature not only through Nature Valley bars, but also outdoor experiences. The brand is committed to making nature’s energy accessible for future generations by preserving and protecting nature itself. Through a partnership with the National Park Foundation, the brand recently restored access to trails nationwide. With access to 10,000 miles recently completed, the brand committed to an additional 10,000 miles expected to be completed in 2023. As creator of the granola bar category in 1975, Nature Valley offers a wide variety of products across bars, snacks and granola selling 3.6 billion granola bars worldwide each year. Visit NatureValley.com to learn more.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

