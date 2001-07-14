Honest Beauty, the clean, effective, and sustainable skincare and makeup brand founded by Jessica Alba, announced today that it has expanded its partnership with Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer, by launching at more than 635 locations. The brand also launched its new skincare line, the Honest Beauty Clearing Collection, with Ulta Beauty, both online and in-stores.

The exclusive launch paired with an expansion into brick-and-mortar stores solidifies Honest’s omni-channel positioning within the marketplace and delivers greater access to its products for consumers than ever before.

“We see a huge opportunity to meet the needs of the clean and conscious beauty consumer with Ulta Beauty,” said Jessica Alba, founder, The Honest Company. “The Ulta Beauty guest truly knows beauty inside and out, and we are thrilled to expand our partnership to bring our best in class products to guests in-stores nationwide.”

Honest Beauty’s Clearing Collection was formulated at the brand’s in-house laboratories leveraging a scientifically-proven approach to treat and prevent acne for healthy, happy skin. Honest Beauty is known for its highly effective innovations, and this line is no exception. In fact, 97% of people agreed their skin looked healthier after using the regimen of products* which includes:

Get Clarity Acne Foam Cleanser: Acne-fighting formula, powered by Apple AHAs (4 types including Malic, Glycolic, Lactic and Citric Acids) designed to gently exfoliate the skin, as well as Colloidal Sulfur which helps prevent and control future breakouts.

Acne-fighting formula, powered by Apple AHAs (4 types including Malic, Glycolic, Lactic and Citric Acids) designed to gently exfoliate the skin, as well as Colloidal Sulfur which helps prevent and control future breakouts. In the Clear Acne Serum: Thoughtfully formulated serum made with Wintergreen-Derived Salicylic Acid to help exfoliate skin to support cell turnover and help clear, minimize + prevent future breakouts. It also contains Azelaic Acid, known to improve the appearance of post-blemish pigmentation, Zinc PCA which is known to help balance skin microbiome and keep microorganisms in check, and Niacinamide, which is known to help improve the look of redness.

Thoughtfully formulated serum made with Wintergreen-Derived Salicylic Acid to help exfoliate skin to support cell turnover and help clear, minimize + prevent future breakouts. It also contains Azelaic Acid, known to improve the appearance of post-blemish pigmentation, Zinc PCA which is known to help balance skin microbiome and keep microorganisms in check, and Niacinamide, which is known to help improve the look of redness. Spot Stopper Acne Spot Treatment: Witch Hazel-infused, fast-acting acne spot treatment that visibly reduces the size and redness of blemishes in as little as two days** and helps prevent future breakouts. The formula also contains Wintergreen-Derived Salicylic Acid which works to fight acne and exfoliate the skin, while Glycolic Acid acts as a powerful exfoliant to improve skin clarity and promote faster breakout recovery. Lastly, Microalgae, a prebiotic and skin superfood, keeps microorganisms (associated with skin imbalances) in check.

“We are pleased to welcome Honest Beauty to our unparalleled assortment, especially as our guests continue to seek out clean beauty products more fervently than ever before,” said Monica Arnaudo, chief merchandising officer, Ulta Beauty. “With the innovative Honest Beauty offerings in our stores and online, we will now offer the opportunity to experience beauty and skincare options that mirror their preferences and deliver great efficacy.”

A pioneer in clean beauty, Jessica Alba and Honest seek out performance and peace-of-mind with every product they create. With the health, safety, and wellbeing of its customers always top of mind, Honest has banned over 3,500 questionable materials from its products. As one of the top clean beauty brands, Honest has its own in-house toxicologist to rigorously evaluate the safety of each ingredient that goes into its formulations.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 43,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company's mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the company, please visit www.honest.com.

*In a clinical study of 36 subjects using the cleanser, serum, and spot treatment over 2 weeks of use.

**In a consumer study of 65 subjects over 1 week of use.

