Consolidated Investment Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

18 Inverness Place East Englewood, CO 80112

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 82 stocks valued at a total of $525.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(19.57%), SPY(8.41%), and RSP(7.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought 39,970 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 324,565. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 08/02/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $314.17 per share and a market cap of $175.66Bil. The stock has returned -12.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a price-book ratio of 5.96.

The guru sold out of their 15,700-share investment in NYSE:LMT. Previously, the stock had a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $404.57 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $431.03 per share and a market cap of $114.09Bil. The stock has returned 19.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-book ratio of 9.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought 36,500 shares of NYSE:CVS for a total holding of 43,500. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.03.

On 08/02/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $95.73 per share and a market cap of $126.15Bil. The stock has returned 19.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 92,800 shares in NYSE:ABB, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.91 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, ABB Ltd traded for a price of $29.76 per share and a market cap of $57.35Bil. The stock has returned -15.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ABB Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-book ratio of 4.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.18 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought 18,500 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 24,500. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.03.

On 08/02/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $159.69 per share and a market cap of $315.82Bil. The stock has returned 63.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.