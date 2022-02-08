Eagle Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $168.00Mil. The top holdings were STIP(9.84%), FHLC(6.29%), and SPY(6.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Eagle Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 219,281-share investment in ARCA:MINT. Previously, the stock had a 5.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.86 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad traded for a price of $99.095 per share and a market cap of $11.56Bil. The stock has returned -2.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Eagle Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BSCN by 782,539 shares. The trade had a 4.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.22.

On 08/02/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.985 per share and a market cap of $2.46Bil. The stock has returned -1.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Eagle Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 28,366 shares. The trade had a 3.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 08/02/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $409.77 per share and a market cap of $375.51Bil. The stock has returned -4.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-book ratio of 3.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Eagle Capital Management, LLC bought 138,651 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 272,140. The trade had a 2.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 08/02/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $48.11 per share and a market cap of $21.18Bil. The stock has returned -7.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a price-book ratio of 3.21.

Eagle Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BSCM by 463,598 shares. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.28.

On 08/02/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $21.22 per share and a market cap of $1.94Bil. The stock has returned 0.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

