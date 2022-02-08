Impax Asset Management Group plc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 412 stocks valued at a total of $24.20Bil. The top holdings were LIN(3.87%), AWK(3.59%), and MSFT(3.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Impax Asset Management Group plc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought 2,715,914 shares of NAS:AMAT for a total holding of 2,971,873. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.06.

On 08/02/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $104.95 per share and a market cap of $92.53Bil. The stock has returned -24.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-book ratio of 8.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.21 and a price-sales ratio of 3.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced their investment in NYSE:ECL by 1,697,728 shares. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.14.

On 08/02/2022, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $165.6 per share and a market cap of $47.49Bil. The stock has returned -22.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-book ratio of 6.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.02 and a price-sales ratio of 3.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced their investment in NYSE:XYL by 2,688,758 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.97.

On 08/02/2022, Xylem Inc traded for a price of $96.62 per share and a market cap of $17.52Bil. The stock has returned -21.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Xylem Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-book ratio of 5.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.35 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought 680,418 shares of NYSE:URI for a total holding of 1,081,559. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $326.31.

On 08/02/2022, United Rentals Inc traded for a price of $318.29 per share and a market cap of $22.35Bil. The stock has returned -2.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Rentals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-book ratio of 3.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 31,347,346-share investment in NYSE:SBS. Previously, the stock had a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.56 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo traded for a price of $8.47 per share and a market cap of $5.84Bil. The stock has returned 24.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo has a price-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

