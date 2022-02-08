EASTERLY INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

138 CONANT ST BEVERLY, MA 01915

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 185 stocks valued at a total of $1.32Bil. The top holdings were CSCO(3.29%), PFE(2.57%), and D(2.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EASTERLY INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

EASTERLY INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NCR by 771,907 shares. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.12.

On 08/02/2022, NCR Corp traded for a price of $33.23 per share and a market cap of $4.55Bil. The stock has returned -25.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NCR Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 70.69, a price-book ratio of 3.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.49 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, EASTERLY INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC bought 430,610 shares of NYSE:PFE for a total holding of 656,534. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.88.

On 08/02/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $50.12 per share and a market cap of $282.12Bil. The stock has returned 17.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-book ratio of 3.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

EASTERLY INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:IBM by 147,774 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.38.

On 08/02/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $131.95 per share and a market cap of $119.70Bil. The stock has returned 2.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-book ratio of 6.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, EASTERLY INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC bought 33,907 shares of NYSE:BIO for a total holding of 35,779. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $602.91.

On 08/02/2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $549.56 per share and a market cap of $16.01Bil. The stock has returned -25.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.26 and a price-sales ratio of 5.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 1,205,694-share investment in NAS:VOD. Previously, the stock had a 1.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.06 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Vodafone Group PLC traded for a price of $14.705 per share and a market cap of $41.12Bil. The stock has returned -4.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vodafone Group PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-book ratio of 0.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.