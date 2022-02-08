Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1100 POYDRAS STREET NEW ORLEANS, LA 71063

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 59 stocks valued at a total of $150.00Mil. The top holdings were VIG(33.59%), IVV(8.63%), and SDY(8.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 15,687 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.63.

On 08/02/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $94.36 per share and a market cap of $396.00Bil. The stock has returned 71.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-book ratio of 2.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 51.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VUG by 2,916 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $283.54.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $251.24 per share and a market cap of $77.05Bil. The stock has returned -14.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a price-book ratio of 6.92.

During the quarter, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC bought 12,218 shares of ARCA:DGRO for a total holding of 65,153. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.16.

On 08/02/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $50.36 per share and a market cap of $23.48Bil. The stock has returned -0.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a price-book ratio of 2.94.

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJH by 2,004 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $265.44.

On 08/02/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $249.28 per share and a market cap of $62.22Bil. The stock has returned -5.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a price-book ratio of 2.03.

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,453 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 08/02/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $274.12 per share and a market cap of $2,066.89Bil. The stock has returned -1.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-book ratio of 12.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.17 and a price-sales ratio of 10.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

