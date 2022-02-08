InTrack Investment Management Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1233 SJE;BIRME RPAD. SIOTE D7B SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT 05403

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 107 stocks valued at a total of $98.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.98%), VOO(4.50%), and MSFT(3.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were InTrack Investment Management Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:PLD by 11,388 shares. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.45.

On 08/02/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $130.28 per share and a market cap of $96.95Bil. The stock has returned 4.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-book ratio of 2.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.01 and a price-sales ratio of 20.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 84,580-share investment in NAS:KTOS. Previously, the stock had a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.2 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc traded for a price of $15.609 per share and a market cap of $1.96Bil. The stock has returned -41.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 5,116 shares in NYSE:FDX, giving the stock a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.12 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $232.89 per share and a market cap of $60.75Bil. The stock has returned -14.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-book ratio of 2.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.37 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 26,011-share investment in NYSE:NYT. Previously, the stock had a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.3 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, New York Times Co traded for a price of $31.21 per share and a market cap of $5.22Bil. The stock has returned -27.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New York Times Co has a price-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-book ratio of 3.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced their investment in NAS:ARRY by 68,668 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.23.

On 08/02/2022, Array Technologies Inc traded for a price of $16.92 per share and a market cap of $2.58Bil. The stock has returned 32.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Array Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 23.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -153.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.