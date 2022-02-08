LONG WALK MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $104.00Mil. The top holdings were APPF(32.13%), SNOW(22.16%), and NET(20.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LONG WALK MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 215,000 shares in NYSE:PCOR, giving the stock a 9.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.65 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Procore Technologies Inc traded for a price of $53.49 per share and a market cap of $7.30Bil. The stock has returned -49.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procore Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.46 and a price-sales ratio of 10.77.

LONG WALK MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NYSE:SNOW by 26,000 shares. The trade had a 6.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $259.22.

On 08/02/2022, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $154.6 per share and a market cap of $49.65Bil. The stock has returned -41.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -68.45 and a price-sales ratio of 33.89.

During the quarter, LONG WALK MANAGEMENT LP bought 14,775 shares of NYSE:RH for a total holding of 66,740. The trade had a 3.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $400.82.

On 08/02/2022, RH traded for a price of $279.5 per share and a market cap of $6.95Bil. The stock has returned -57.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RH has a price-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-book ratio of 5.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.61 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

LONG WALK MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NAS:APPF by 13,811 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.15.

On 08/02/2022, AppFolio Inc traded for a price of $103.65 per share and a market cap of $3.68Bil. The stock has returned -25.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AppFolio Inc has a price-book ratio of 13.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -201.08 and a price-sales ratio of 8.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, LONG WALK MANAGEMENT LP bought 4,000 shares of NYSE:NET for a total holding of 290,000. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.08.

On 08/02/2022, Cloudflare Inc traded for a price of $52.99 per share and a market cap of $17.45Bil. The stock has returned -54.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cloudflare Inc has a price-book ratio of 33.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -126.85 and a price-sales ratio of 23.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

