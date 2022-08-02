PR Newswire

Company Will Optimize Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Platforms to Improve Operations and End-user Experience

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently selected global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) for a $33 million recompete contract to provide digital modernization services to its Office of Information Technology. The contract has a term of four years, including a one-year base and three one-year options.

ICF will bring its extensive experience modernizing business services using ServiceNow to help CMS enhance mission delivery through greater operational efficiencies, increased staff productivity and improved end-user experience. In performing this work, ICF will continue to implement the roadmap the company helped create, in partnership with CMS stakeholders, to support continuous platform optimization and improve service delivery.

"ICF has worked with CMS since 2018 to transform multiple agency systems to improve employee engagement, increase the delivery velocity and efficiency of modernized services, and improve enterprise forecasting and reporting capabilities," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president and public sector lead. "We are excited to continue to partner with CMS to improve their service delivery capabilities and business operations and provide a faster, smarter, more automated employee experience."

ICF is a leading provider of low-code, open-source and cloud-native solutions to federal agencies and was named ServiceNow's 2021 Federal Partner of the Year. With 1,000+ digital transformation consultants, 700+ systems built and maintained, and a 100% client retention rate for IT modernization projects, ICF combines public health expertise with an ecosystem of platform partners and digital practices to rapidly deliver complex, scalable solutions that achieve clients' mission outcomes and a step change in productivity.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 8,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

