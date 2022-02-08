HILLS BANK & TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 248 stocks valued at a total of $615.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(14.46%), MDY(7.40%), and GUNR(5.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HILLS BANK & TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HILLS BANK & TRUST CO bought 147,616 shares of NYSE:ADM for a total holding of 153,098. The trade had a 3.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.76.

On 08/02/2022, Archer-Daniels Midland Co traded for a price of $82.79 per share and a market cap of $46.41Bil. The stock has returned 42.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archer-Daniels Midland Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.05 and a price-sales ratio of 0.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

HILLS BANK & TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 147,544 shares. The trade had a 3.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/02/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $160.01 per share and a market cap of $2,571.48Bil. The stock has returned 10.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-book ratio of 44.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.06 and a price-sales ratio of 6.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 7,067-share investment in NAS:GOOG. Previously, the stock had a 2.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $135.95 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $115.9 per share and a market cap of $1,507.52Bil. The stock has returned -14.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-book ratio of 5.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.09 and a price-sales ratio of 5.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, HILLS BANK & TRUST CO bought 15,600 shares of NYSE:BRK.A for a total holding of 15,605. The trade had a 2.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $485284.

On 08/02/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $439179.64 per share and a market cap of $645.25Bil. The stock has returned 4.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, HILLS BANK & TRUST CO bought 321,421 shares of ARCA:GUNR for a total holding of 733,325. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.24.

On 08/02/2022, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index traded for a price of $40.47 per share and a market cap of $7.22Bil. The stock has returned 11.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index has a price-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.82.

