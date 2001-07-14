Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) today reported preliminary financial results for its second quarter of 2022. All results are reported in U.S. dollars and are prepared in accordance with the United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), except as otherwise indicated below.

For the second quarter of 2022, preliminary revenues are expected to be between $185 million and $189 million. Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be between $21 million and $23 million, as compared to first quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA* of $15.8 million.

The Sierra Wireless second quarter 2022 unaudited financial information in this press release is preliminary and subject to completion of quarter-end financial reporting processes.

Agreement to be Acquired by Semtech Corporation

Sierra Wireless’ preliminary results are provided in conjunction with today’s announcement that Sierra Wireless has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Semtech Corporation. Please refer to today’s announcement entitled “Semtech Corporation to Acquire Sierra Wireless” available on Sierra Wireless’ website.

Due to Sierra Wireless’ pending transaction with Semtech, Sierra Wireless is canceling its August 11, 2022, conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results. The Company will publish its full second quarter 2022 financial results on August 11, 2022. Additionally, Sierra Wireless will not be providing financial guidance for the third quarter of 2022.

