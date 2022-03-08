PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2201 E. Camelback Road Phoenix, AZ 85016

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 168 stocks valued at a total of $690.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.13%), MSFT(5.22%), and ACN(4.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES bought 26,570 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 52,448. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 08/03/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $47.93 per share and a market cap of $21.07Bil. The stock has returned -8.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.23.

PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 6,403 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $216.36.

On 08/03/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $206.26 per share and a market cap of $435.38Bil. The stock has returned -13.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-book ratio of 13.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.53 and a price-sales ratio of 15.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES bought 7,428 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 17,379. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.75.

On 08/03/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $151.85 per share and a market cap of $63.26Bil. The stock has returned -2.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a price-book ratio of 3.98.

PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES reduced their investment in NYSE:MTD by 577 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1443.89.

On 08/03/2022, Mettler-Toledo International Inc traded for a price of $1340.32 per share and a market cap of $30.17Bil. The stock has returned -9.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mettler-Toledo International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-book ratio of 4149.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.50 and a price-sales ratio of 8.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES reduced their investment in NYSE:EMR by 8,047 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.69.

On 08/03/2022, Emerson Electric Co traded for a price of $89.11 per share and a market cap of $52.93Bil. The stock has returned -8.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric Co has a price-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-book ratio of 4.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.